Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.