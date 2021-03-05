Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

