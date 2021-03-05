Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

