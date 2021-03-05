Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $27.94 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

