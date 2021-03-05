Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,458,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after acquiring an additional 111,931 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

