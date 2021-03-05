Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

