Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,246 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vedanta by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

