Mizuho Boosts ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $62.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.67.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.