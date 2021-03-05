Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 686,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,118. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.