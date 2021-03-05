Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Brookline Capital Management

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.86. 400,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,044,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,468,407.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,544,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,627,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

