Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Upgraded at Sidoti

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

