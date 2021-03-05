Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Momo were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 390.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Momo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.