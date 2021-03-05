Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $7.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the highest is $7.12 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

