Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

