MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $363.43.

MDB stock opened at $328.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.15 and a 200-day moving average of $298.91. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,463 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

