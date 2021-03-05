Montis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,397 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 608,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,805,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

