Montis Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carrier Global by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,666,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 875,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.15. 144,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,284. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

