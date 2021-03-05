Montis Financial LLC Invests $267,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE:RACE traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.50. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

