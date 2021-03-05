Montis Financial LLC Invests $660,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Amgen accounts for about 0.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.18. The company had a trading volume of 66,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

