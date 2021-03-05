Montis Financial LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

