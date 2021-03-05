Montis Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,273 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. 1,029,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

