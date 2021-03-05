Montis Financial LLC Takes $247,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 86,948 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in AbbVie by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 129,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

