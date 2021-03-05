Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.86) on Monday. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,828 ($23.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,522.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.81. The firm has a market cap of £811.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

