Morgan Stanley Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $140.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.15 on Monday. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

