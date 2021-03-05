Morgan Stanley Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $47.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OZK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.