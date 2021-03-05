Morgan Stanley Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $95.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.