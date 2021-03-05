Morgan Stanley Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $17.25

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 891.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 161,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 145,397 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

