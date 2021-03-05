Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.07 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

