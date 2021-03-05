Morgan Stanley Raises Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $87.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

WLK stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

