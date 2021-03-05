Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 166,591 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

