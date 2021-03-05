Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MOTN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Motion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

About Motion Acquisition

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.