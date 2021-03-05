Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COOP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

