Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

