Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $134.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $116.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $501.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $508.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $611.31 million, with estimates ranging from $608.43 million to $616.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myers Industries.

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

MYE traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,912. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

