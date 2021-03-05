Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.03. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 61,430,413 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

