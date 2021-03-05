Name Changing Token (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $364,586.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $364,586.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00754301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,647,068 coins and its circulating supply is 37,566,285 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

