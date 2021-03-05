Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 8.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.77. 29,108,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 32,809,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

