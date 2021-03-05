NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

