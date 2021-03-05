Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.68

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 4098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

