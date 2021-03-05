National Bank Financial Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$33.50 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$31.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.89. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$32.46. The firm has a market cap of C$917.31 million and a PE ratio of 69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

