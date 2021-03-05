National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.97

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 1727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

NTIOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

