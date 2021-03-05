National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 58,267 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NRC opened at $51.28 on Friday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Research by 524.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Research by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

