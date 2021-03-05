National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,991,000 after purchasing an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

