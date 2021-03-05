National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $44.22 on Friday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

