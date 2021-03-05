Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin Sells 3,950 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $64,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,539.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

