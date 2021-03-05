Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,362,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 447,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Navient worth $209,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Navient by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

