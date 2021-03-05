Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 90,215 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

