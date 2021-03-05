NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

