Needham & Company LLC Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $225.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.39. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

