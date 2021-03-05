NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $444.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

